Covid-19: Lockdown may be extended. Bhilwara model key containment plan

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in several parts of the country, the 21-day nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended.

Sources in the Central government suggest that the lockdown may be increased till the end of April.

The Centre is also mulling implementation of the Bhilwara model to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

So what is the Bhilwara model?

Watch this video to find out.

