Coronavirus Rates Jump In Tokyo

Reuters says that Tokyo reported 144 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

According to the City's Governor, Yuriko Koike, it is the city's biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic.

98 people have died and 4,768 people are infected in Japan, with Tokyo accounting for over 1,300 of the infections.

Although there are less cases in Japan, than in the US and other global locations, Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and other hard-hit regions.

But Risa Tanaka, an office worker, says “I don’t know if the emergency declaration is enough...It’s unavoidable that people have to come out for work.” For now, businesses can independently decide if they want to stay open or close.