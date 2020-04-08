Indian residents pelt policemen enforcing coronavirus lockdown with stones

Residents pelted stones at duty-bound police officials who were patrolling the streets in central India's Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on April 7 in Chandan Nagar locality of Indore city.

Visuals show locals, including women, chasing police officials and pelting stones at them.

The scared officials are seen running away in an attempt to save their lives.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported from the city.

Earlier, at least two such cases have made the news.

It comes amid a 21-day lockdown imposed by the country's government to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The attack took place after law enforcement officers asked the locals, who had been standing on the roads in groups, to go indoors.