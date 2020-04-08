Missouri Inmate Dies from COVID 19 (4-7-20)

Missouri department of corrections officials now confirm an inmate has died from the coronavirus but how the death was identified as covid-19 has left unanswered questions.

Kq2's madeline mcclain joins us with what we do and don't know tonight.

<<the inmate died on april 2nd in a hospital in the kansas city area.it's the same inmate -- we previously told you about.the one that tested positive and then tested negative twice.so why is this individual listed as a covid-19 death?

Here's what we know and don't know laid out in time.timelinethe inmate was moved from western missouri -- the prison in cameron to western reception diagnostic prison in st.

Joseph on march 4.corrections officials say the inmate was a man in his mid-50s and had multiple serious medical issues.then he was taken to a hospital in kansas city on march 19 -- and his positive test result came back on march 23rd.less than two weeks later-- the director of the department said the inmate had since tested negative twice -- but was not taken back to prison.

(march 31).now we know the inmate died 2 days later on april 2nd.

The st.

Joseph health department reported the information they had from the state on sunday.so we followed up with corrections officials -- asking how the man died from covid-19 if he tested negative twice spokesperson says autopsies are not being performed on covid patients -- so they can't definitively say what caused his death told us to talk to the state if we wanted to know more.so we did.we are now waiting on state health officials to respond.reporting from home -- madeline mcclain -- kq2 news.>> still no end in