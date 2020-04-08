Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record

This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record

This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record

This Day in History: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s All-Time Home Run Record April 8, 1974 Aaron hit his 715th home run to earn the new record in front of a crowd of 53,775 in Atlanta.

He hit the record breaking homer off a pitch from LA Dodgers' Al Downing.

The extraordinary achievement would remain in place until 2007.

Aaron made his major league debut with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954.

Over the span of his 23-year-career, Aaron played for the Braves in both Milwaukee and Atlanta.

He ended his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

When he retired in 1976, he had 755 home runs.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joecangolfICC

JP Candella,Jr. RT @BruceKamich: This day in history... Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta… 12 minutes ago

_Torambe

Tor. April 8, 1974 - I know y’all miss sports so on this day in history, Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. A… https://t.co/knffgwuESp 17 minutes ago

zootswings

🎼 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 🎶🎵 🎧 RT @SheilaStansbury: Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s Home Run Record - HISTORY - https://t.co/NYIo3nzndN via @shareaholic 31 minutes ago

desledge06

De Sledge ✊🍑 RT @TopShelfBoss: On This Day in History: 04/08/1974 Hank Aaron hits his 715th home run in Atlanta, breaking Babe Ruth’s record. #ThisDayi… 35 minutes ago

ShereenSiewert

Shereen Siewert #RT @WausauPilot: On this date: In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game a… https://t.co/bAxjRAdG7T 38 minutes ago

rrstar

Register Star RT @rrstar_sports: On this day in 1974, Hank Aaron hit career home run 715 to break Babe Ruth's 39-year-old home run record. See more imag… 46 minutes ago

rrstar_sports

Register Star Sports On this day in 1974, Hank Aaron hit career home run 715 to break Babe Ruth's 39-year-old home run record. See more… https://t.co/uzfyoXwUCw 46 minutes ago

SheilaStansbury

sheila stansbury Hank Aaron Breaks Babe Ruth’s Home Run Record - HISTORY - https://t.co/NYIo3nzndN via @shareaholic 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.