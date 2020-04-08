Global  

COVID-19 cases in the United States

The coronavirus is having a very serious impact on New York, however the governor says admissions are dropping.

For the latest numbers in Nevada you can always check KTNV.com/Covid19Tracker.

VERY SERIOUS IMPACT IN NEWYORK.STATEWIDE -- NEARLY 55-HUNDREDPEOPLE HAVE DIED.THAT'S ABOUT 2-THOUSAND MORE -THAN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHOLOST THEIR LIVES ON 9-11.HOWEVER NEW YORK'S GOVERNORSAYS -THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALADMISSIONS ARE DROPPINGNATIONWIDE THERE ARE NEARLY400- THOUSAND CASES.AND JOHNS HOPKINS UNVERSITYSAYS - OVER 22-THOUSAND PEOPLEHAVE RECOVERED.RIGHT NOW OUR STATE HAS 50 MORE




