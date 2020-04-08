Face Masks Becoming Mandatory In More Communities Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:54s - Published now Face Masks Becoming Mandatory In More Communities Starting Friday, people in Los Angeles County will be required to wear face coverings when they go into essential businesses. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this RVS Sridhar Wearing of masks made of any material is becoming mandatory. With that we complete the circle. We have to thanks… https://t.co/AuUmcktSCV 4 hours ago Farouk Cassim @PresidencyZA @DrZweliMkhize Dear leaders, Morocco made the wearing of mask in public mandatory from 7April 2020. T… https://t.co/rbKxkzqISK 1 day ago tyler durden @Rriveterbags recommend making face masks made with the same materials as your products, local community is interes… https://t.co/R6JEJ9IpOs 3 days ago Ariana ☀️ Idk if I’m more upset about the stay at home order orrrr now it’s suddenly becoming mandatory to wear face masks if… https://t.co/LhrFA2boC4 5 days ago runningtoss @GeorgeMonbiot Media already talking about 'when the world returns to normal' pollution, travel, destruction, plast… https://t.co/EaNookoXOr 5 days ago 雅俐 RT @coconuts: Get your face mask on! Face masks becoming mandatory in parts of Southeast Asia & more #covid19 updates in our Coronavirus Da… 6 days ago Coconuts Get your face mask on! Face masks becoming mandatory in parts of Southeast Asia & more #covid19 updates in our Coro… https://t.co/ulUm0bAhlF 6 days ago Keith Parkins RT @MelanieHall: Face masks are becoming an increasingly common sight in many European countries: while their effectiveness in tackling the… 1 week ago