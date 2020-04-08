Global  

Watch: Impact of lockdown on India's rivers & pollution levels

Duration: 02:27s - Published
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India's rivers & pollution levels

Watch: Impact of lockdown on India's rivers & pollution levels

The 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi seems to have had a positive impact on rivers in the country.

With industrial units shut, river water has been clean since the lockdown.

Pollution in major cities of India has dipped as a result of the lockdown.

Vehicular emission and dust from construction sites have reduced helping India breather clean air.

Watch the full video for more details.

