Dame Vera Lynn and Katherine Jenkins releasing We'll Meet Again to raise money for NHS The song, which was originally performed by Lynn, has seen a surge in streams since Queen Elizabeth II referenced it in her rare televised address to the British public and the wider Commonwealth last week.

And so Lynn and the Welsh mezzo-soprano singer have decided to release their duet of the anthem on April 11th, with all profits going to NHS Charities Together to support healthcare workers.

Lynn said: Katherine added: The pair previously performed the song at the 60th Anniversary of VE Day in 2005,

