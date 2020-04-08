Wall Street Hopeful Coronavirus Signs

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending his campaign.

