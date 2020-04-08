Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jordan Walters Commits to LMU Basketball Program

Jordan Walters Commits to LMU Basketball Program

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Jordan Walters Commits to LMU Basketball Program
Jordan Walters Commits to LMU Basketball Program
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jordan Walters Commits to LMU Basketball Program

Standout who saw constant improvement both individually and at the team level..

Over his four high school seasons... harrison basketball standout jordan walters will play his college basketball at division 2 powerhouse lincoln-memorial university in harrogate tennessee..

The railsplitters are the benchmark nationally in terms of success at the division 2 level..

Lmu was a one seed in this year's ncaa tournament before it's cancelation due to the pandemic..

Walters meanwhile averaged just over 20 points and nearly 7 rebounds a game as a senior..

And he lead mark rinehart's raiders to a sectional title game appearance..

Walters says lmu was the right fit for a variety of reasons..

Jordan walters -- i thought that they could best help me reach my potential basketball wise, they have the best facilities out of any place i visited, they went 32-1 this year and went on a 32 game winning streak.

They were on pace to maybe be national champions.

What stood out with lincoln memorial was how they could develop me as a player.

They have a whole bunch of assistant coaches and training staff and a weight program which is kind of rare at a division 2 program and i really just felt like i could excell there as a player.

Fans: he's got




You Might Like


Tweets about this