Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 8, 2020 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:27s - Published now Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 8, 2020 A Storm 5 Alert is in effect for tonight through Thursday morning. We can expect damaging winds, hail and a small chance for an isolated tornado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bree's Evening Forecast: Wed., April 8, 2020 REPORTING LIVE, NEWSCHANNEL5.





You Might Like

Tweets about this