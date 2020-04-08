Fire Family Foundation Happy Passover! The Jewish holiday begins at sundown tonight. If you need tips for how to celebrate while in quaran… https://t.co/8lcyI1s5Er 32 seconds ago

Patricia Lloyd #inLove 💙✡😊 Aviella RT @JewsforJesus: Tonight at sundown begins the feast of #Passover. As commanded in Exodus 12, we observe this day and remember our exodus… 5 minutes ago

Kentwood Real Estate Passover begins at sundown tonight. Celebrating might feel different this year and we hope you are able to connect… https://t.co/f8wwJ7FcBi 5 minutes ago

Jupiter Middle School PTO Chag Pesach Samech! Passover begins at sundown tonight and although Seders that are filled with lots of family and… https://t.co/k86oaFgc8h 21 minutes ago

Rebecca M. Huey RT @SenMastriano: Passover begins tonight at sundown and ends the evening of April 16. @PASenateGOP https://t.co/R5gWx8e0pi 31 minutes ago

Josh Narvaez RT @NYPD46Pct: #Passover begins tonight at sundown. We want to wish everyone a happy and healthy passover! Chag Sameach! #nypdconnecting h… 31 minutes ago

Senator Doug Mastriano Passover begins tonight at sundown and ends the evening of April 16. @PASenateGOP https://t.co/R5gWx8e0pi 33 minutes ago