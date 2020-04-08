Pope Francis Gives Talks About 'Unjust Sentences' As Cardinal George Pell Is Acquitted

Australia's highest court acquitted Cardinal George Pell of sexually abusing two choir boys.

After the acquittal, Pope Francis dedicated his mass to those suffering from unjust sentences.

According to Reuters, the pope did not mention Pell by name but it was clear who he was talking about.

Francis said he would not comment on the issue until all avenues of appeal were exhausted.

While Pell was appointed to oversee the Vatican’s finances in 2014, he’s been on a leave of absence since 2017.