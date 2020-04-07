Global  

After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences"

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published
After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries 'unjust sentences'

After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences"

The Vatican says it welcomes the acquittal of Cardinal Pell by an Australian court on child abuse charges, saying he "waited for the truth to be ascertained.

Earlier Pope Francis used his morning mass to speak up for those suffering "unjust sentences".

Adam Reed reports.

0
After Cardinal Pell acquitted, pope decries "unjust sentences"

Pope Francis, speaking just a few hours after Australia's highest court acquitted Cardinal George Pell of sexual abuse, on Tuesday (April 7) offered his morning Mass for those who suffer today from what he calls, quote, "unjust sentences." The court quashed convictions that Pell sexually assaulted two choir boys in the 1990s and allowed the former Vatican economy minister to walk free from jail.

Pell had been the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church to be charged with abuse and now cannot face the same charges again.

The timely subject chosen by Francis for his daily morning Mass did not mention Pell by name, but broke from recent weeks of regular prayers for those around the world currently suffering with illness.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) POPE FRANCIS SAYING: "We have seen the persecution that Jesus has suffered and how the doctors of the law persecuted him.

He was judged with obstinacy and rage, even though he was innocent.

I would like to pray today for all those people who suffer unjust sentences resulting from intransigence (against them)." The Vatican had no immediate comment on the Pell verdict, which comes during the Holy Week in the run up to Easter.

Given the fact that Pell is now 78, he is not expected to return to a role back with the Vatican.




