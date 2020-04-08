Freed George Pell asks press to keep 'social distance'

Pell, 78, served 404 days in jail under the accusation that he sexually assaulted two teenage choir boys in the 1990s.

He told journalists at the station that he was "pleased" with the court decision but declined to answer questions regarding his accusers, including whether he believed they were lying.

He also told the press to keep away from him, citing "social distancing." The Roman Catholic Church has welcomed the court decision, and praised Pell for having "waited for the truth to be ascertained."