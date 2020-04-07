Global  

Cardinal George Pell released from Australian prison after abuse convictions quashed

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Cardinal George Pell has been released from an Australian prison after his convictions for abusing two choirboys were quashed.

The country's high court found a lower court had errer on the matter of reasonable doubt.

Pell had served more than a year of a six-year sentence.

