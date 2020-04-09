Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70

The former White House and Pentagon employee, Linda Tripp, who is best known for being a key figure in the presidential sex scandal between former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and then White House intern Monica Lewinsky has died, according to media reports.

Tripp’s more than 20 hours of secret audiotapes of Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of Clinton.

Tripp was a polarizing figure who was praised by some at the time as a whistleblower for calling out the misbehavior of a president, while others vilified her, and labeled her a snitch for betraying her friendship with Lewinsky to bring down Clinton.

Tripp defended her actions, later calling it her "patriotic duty." Tripp had worked in the White House first under President George H.W.

Bush, then worked briefly under Bill Clinton before being transferred to the Pentagon’s public affairs office.

Linda Tripp was 70 years old.