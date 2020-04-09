The Hunt: Finding Hand Sanitizer and Masks

Ahead....good evening everyone, i'm emily leonard alongside matt st.

While many of us are staying at home...we're starting to run out of supplies...like hand sanitizer...wipes and more.

And restocking these items right now seems nearly impossible... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson went on the hunt for supplies today.

She just us with what she found.

Trying to find supplies today was tough and after nearly 3 hours of searching i was only able to find one item.... practice social distancing."

(nats of the car) i went searching for 2 important items...hand sanitizer and a mask... first i checked into a few stores that i knew wouldn't have a long line... (nats of the car pulling off) but they were out... next i decided to call walmart... "due to a large demand in products ,associates are not able to confirm product availabilty right now.

Please visit walmart.com or the walmart app."

Still no luck... until i called thomas street apothecary... "i'm trying to find hand sanitizer is that something you're selling?

Yea, we have that.

So you have some in stock right now?

Yes ma'am we do."

With hand sanitizer marked off the list...i started searching for a mask... "do you have masks?

That's something we're selling but we don't have any in stock right now.

You can preorder them though.

When will they be in?

You can get them by monday."

( this can be removed if you think it's long..

if you'd like to find out more information about making a mask from home items... you can go to our website...