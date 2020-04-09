Former Warner Robins guard Jacolbey Owens commits to Valdosta State

If you see breaking news or have c1 3 b13 a news tip... call the 41nbc newsroom at 1-866-901-news.

Former warner robins guard jacolbey owens spent the last two seasons hooping for gulf coast state ... a juco in panama city, florida but today he made a huge announcement check it out ... he officially committed to valdosta state university bringing him closer to home ... very exciting news for the warner robins native ... jacolbey helped warner robins win its first-ever state championship in 2018... as a matter of fact ... he was the one who hit the game winner ... talk about ice in your veins ... at gulf coast state ... he averaged a little over 13 points and 4 dimes ... let's a checkout a snippet of what the guy can do apparently he has no regard for human life he just bangs on whoever that guy was rip to him ... but that's just a little part of his game aye jacolbey ... why valdosta state?

:01-:06 with it being so close to the area of where i live.

My family and friends will be able to come see me play.

When i was at gulf coast state, it was like harder for them to get down there and come support me and stuff.

It's just an actaul reason for like, my parents to be there and it just feels like a great fit i hear that ... now jacolbey also spoke to me about what makes vadolsta state such a great fit for him ... 01:-06 they play really fast.

The past couple years, i've been playing an up tempo kind of sport.

Well, kind of position.

So like, they play fast and get up and down score a bunch.

Four in, four out, one in.

That's the type of basketball i play.

So