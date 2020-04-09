Global  

Watch: This giant coronavirus is a car from Hyderabad to spreads awareness

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:34s - Published
A coronavirus themed car was developed in Hyderabad to spread awareness on COVID-19.

The car was developed by Sudha Car Museum.

The vehicle is shaped as a large coronavirus.

The owner of Sudha Car Museum unveiled the car and said he wants to urge people to stay indoors.

COVID-19 has affected over 5,000 people in India.

