Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Australian science teacher brilliantly reveals secrets to coronavirus name

Australian science teacher brilliantly reveals secrets to coronavirus name

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Australian science teacher brilliantly reveals secrets to coronavirus name

Australian science teacher brilliantly reveals secrets to coronavirus name

Australian science teacher Jacob Strickling reveals exactly why coronavirus has the name COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Australian science teacher brilliantly reveals secrets to coronavirus name

Australian science teacher Jacob Strickling reveals exactly why coronavirus has the name COVID-19.

Using just a board and a black marker pen, Jacob walks us through why the World Health Organisation (WHO) decided to name the virus, which has put the world into lockdown, COVID-19.

The video was filmed on March 24.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.