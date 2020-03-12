Pankaj Tripathi's lockdown revelation: 'Watching Mirzapur for the first time'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi spoke about self-isolating with his family at his Madh Island house.

The actor speaks about watching his hit series Mirzapur for the first time and how he saw maturity in his performance.

He also opened up about his upcoming film 83 opposite Ranveer Singh and Kargil Girl with Janhvi Kapoor.

Among the busiest actors in Bollywood today, Pankaj will also be seen in Extraction, which has been made by Russo brothers and stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead.