Rita Ora faced 'prejudice' for being a 'refugee'

Rita Ora faced 'prejudice' for being a 'refugee'

Rita Ora faced 'prejudice' for being a 'refugee'

Rita Ora was bullied when she was younger for being a "refugee", as her parents fled from Kosovo, Albania, when she was an infant.

