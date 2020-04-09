Zach Braff mistaken for Anne Hathaway's awful ex at premiere Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 hour ago Zach Braff mistaken for Anne Hathaway's awful ex at premiere Zach Braff almost found himself scrapping with Anne Hathaway's dad following an identity mix-up at a film premiere. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this