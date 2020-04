Thursday Morning Forecast: Severe T-Storm Threat Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:32s - Published 2 hours ago Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thursday Morning Forecast: Severe T-Storm Threat THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US.THANKS FOR HAVING ME.THANK YOU.WE WILL TURN TO LLARISA,TODAY, A LITTLE BIT OF RAIN INOUR FORECAST I UNDERSTANDTODAY MY FRIEND.THAT IS RIGHT, RAIN,THUNDERSTORMS BUT BIGGESTCONCERNS WILL BE THE WICKEDWINDS THAT WILL BE MOVINGTHROUGH HERE AS WE APPROACHTHE AFTERNOON HOURS AND WEWANT TO START OFF WITH OURNEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK ANDSHOWING US VERY QUIETCONDITIONS ON THIS THURSDAYMORNING.CLOUDS ARE HANGING ON TIGHTAND WHILE THAT IS GOING TOCONTINUE TO BE THE TREND HERETHROUGH THE REST OF THISMORNING AS THIS FRONTALBOUNDARY PUSH NECESSARY TO OURAREA LETS TAKE A LOOK HERE ATTHIS NICE MAP, A POTENT COLDFRONT MOVING THROUGH AND THATWILL BRING US A CHANCE FORSEVERE WEATHER WITH THEPRIMARY IMPACT BEING THE VERYSTRONG WINDS, EVEN DOWNPOURSAND POSSIBILITY FOR SOME SMALLHAIL.NOW, ONCE THIS FRONTALBOUNDARY PASSES BEHIND IT, ITIS TURNING VERY WINDY.IT IS STILL WINDY.EVEN INTO FRIDAY I SHOULD SAYBUT IT TURNS, COLDER,DRAMATICALLY COLDER, YESTERDAYWE WERE IN THE 70'S,TOMORROW'S WIN CHILLS WILL BEONLY IN THE 30'S FRIDAYMORNING AND THEN BY THEAFTERNOON WE'RE ONLY TOPPINGTHE LOW 50'S.MAYBE SOME FOLKS WILL STAY INTHE UPPER 40'S.SO VERY WINDY, CHILL TOY WRAPUP THE WORKWEEK ON SATURDAY,STILL BREEZY BUT WE WILL SEEMORE SUNSHINE, SUNDAY IS LOOKSNICE BUT SUNDAY LATE DAY WEWELCOME MORE SHOWERS.TEMPERATURES WILL BE MILD AT65 DEGREES AND THEN ON MONDAY,IT IS LOOKING LIKE ANOTHERSTORMY DAY AHEAD BUT NOTE THAT





