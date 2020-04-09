Global  

WEB EXTRA: New CDC Guidelines For Employers Of Essential Workers

WEB EXTRA: New CDC Guidelines For Employers Of Essential Workers

WEB EXTRA: New CDC Guidelines For Employers Of Essential Workers

The director of the CDC announced new guidelines for employers and their essential healthcare workers returning to their jobs at Wednesday's daily coronavirus briefing.

He laid out steps employers should take so that employees can stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

