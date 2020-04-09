Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study

Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:46s - Published
Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study

Coronavirus: Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty, says UN study

A study says the pandemic could push 8% of the world's population into poverty, prompting calls for a huge rescue package for vulnerable communities.

"Never in the 75 years history of our institution have so many countries found themselves in need," said IMF head Kristalina Georgieva,

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

David_Chippa

David Chipakupaku says STAY INSIDE YA BAM RT @NBCNews: APRIL 9: @WillemMarx with your coronavirus Global Update, including a projection that half a billion people could fall into po… 39 seconds ago

benyc

Ben Siegel LONDON (AP) — Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from th… https://t.co/J2dvVQcZ3U 44 seconds ago

HarmonysMama

CNisi RT @NBCNews: More than half a billion people could be pushed into poverty unless urgent action is taken to bail out countries affected by t… 51 seconds ago

ChrisKnapp_JD

Chris Knapp This is not a hoax — https://t.co/gQvblm3H3c 54 seconds ago

Mkhristina

Khristina RT @frmurphyiii: Half a billion more people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the anti-poverty group Ox… 1 minute ago

ElueJr

Elue D Palmer Jr - Kevin The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies arou… https://t.co/2Sywc5MEC8 2 minutes ago

Airedaza

Nancy A Daza Báez RT @eduardoortizj: Will COVID-19 lead to half a billion more people living in poverty in developing countries? A call to protect those fo… 2 minutes ago

Alaksiej

Aliaksei Bashko RT @kchalkidou: "Half a billion people could be pushed into poverty by coronavirus...setting back the fight against poverty a decade, and i… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.