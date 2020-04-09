This shop in eastern India is selling coronavirus-themed sweets to lift spirits

Joining the drive to educate people about the deadly COVID-19, a sweet shop in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal has come up with a unique idea of selling coronavirus-themed sweets to uplift the spirit of locals.

The incident took place on April 8 in the city of Kolkata.

According to reports, Hindustan Sweets used their daily operational time of four hours to come up with the plan of selling the special ‘Corona Sandesh' (a Sandesh is a sweetmeat).

As per the regional authorities, sweet shops are allowed to operate for four hours a day, after the country's government imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, thus forcing several shops and businesses to remain shut.

Sweet makers at the establishment have tweaked their best-selling 'Sandesh'.

The red sweetmeat bears a striking resemblance to the shape of the virus.

While the new treat has become very popular with sweet lovers, the shop owner has decided to sell it for free to every customer who visits their premises.