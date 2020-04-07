Global  

Kolkata shop sells coronavirus themed sweets to lift people's spirits

2020-04-07
Amid the despair surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, a shop owner in Kolkata has now come up with a unique way to lift people's spirits.

Coronavirus themed sweets, covered in spikes are being sold at a sweet shop in Kolkata.

The owner says that he wanted to rid people's mind of the fear of COVID-19.

Sweet shops in Kolkata remain open for four hours every day even amid the lockdown.

