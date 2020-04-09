Global  

Delhi: 20 areas sealed amid COVID-19 threat, masks made compulsory by govt

Delhi: 20 areas sealed amid COVID-19 threat, masks made compulsory by govt

Delhi: 20 areas sealed amid COVID-19 threat, masks made compulsory by govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.

As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

20 areas in Delhi have also been sealed to contain virus spread.

