Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?

Dan shaffer: all right.

Here's another one for you, superintendent.

What, if any, resources are you receiving from the state?

>> superintendent jones: they have sent out some helplines for our students.

There's an alabama homework hot line, actually it's a website.

Alabama homework, where they can log in and receive one-on-one help with homework.

Students can do that.

They also sent other resources for us.

And some funding will be coming our way as well.

They applied for a federal grant through the federal money with the -- federal government.

So we'll be receiving those funds soon, as well.

So the csfos were told that today.

>> dan shaffer: alabama public broadcasting is helping out as well.

>> superintendent jones: yes, they are.

They are offering many any lesson, new formats for our students to tune in to and watch.

And




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.