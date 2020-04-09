WAAY 31 Coronavirus Q&A: What resources are schools getting from the state?

Dan shaffer: all right.
Here's another one for you, superintendent.
What, if any, resources are you receiving from the state?
>> superintendent jones: they have sent out some helplines for our students.
There's an alabama homework hot line, actually it's a website.
Alabama homework, where they can log in and receive one-on-one help with homework.
Students can do that.
They also sent other resources for us.
And some funding will be coming our way as well.
They applied for a federal grant through the federal money with the -- federal government.
So we'll be receiving those funds soon, as well.
So the csfos were told that today.
>> dan shaffer: alabama public broadcasting is helping out as well.
>> superintendent jones: yes, they are.
They are offering many any lesson, new formats for our students to tune in to and watch.
And