'Why would I care...': WHO chief's response to Donald Trump's Covid criticism
World Health Organisation chief responded to US President's criticism. Trump had accused the organisation of being 'China-centric'. Trump slammed WHO for disagreeing with US travel ban over Covid. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Personally, I don't mind. I prefer to really focus on saving lives. I said it many times: we're losing people. Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying?" Watch the video for more details.