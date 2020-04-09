Global  

'Why would I care...': WHO chief's response to Donald Trump's Covid criticism

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
World Health Organisation chief responded to US President's criticism.

Trump had accused the organisation of being 'China-centric'.

Trump slammed WHO for disagreeing with US travel ban over Covid.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Personally, I don't mind.

I prefer to really focus on saving lives.

I said it many times: we're losing people.

Why would I care about being attacked when people are dying?” Watch the video for more details.

