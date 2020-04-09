Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Popular Is Disney Plus?

How Popular Is Disney Plus?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
How Popular Is Disney Plus?

How Popular Is Disney Plus?

On Wednesday, Disney Plus already has 50 million subscribers.

Business Insider reports that Disney has expanded into new markets in Europe and India.

Disney also reported 28.6 million new subscribers in February alone.

Disney Plus is particularly important right now.

Disney's parks and resorts remain closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.