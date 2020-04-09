Global  

'Tiger King' makes its way to President Trump

A reporter asked President Trump if he would consider pardoning Joe Exotic, the man at the center of the viral Netflix series, "Tiger King."

NOW TIGER KING HAS MADEITS WAY TO THE PRESIDENT.DURING A PRESS BRIEFING ONWEDNESDAY -- PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP WAS ASKED IF HEWOULD CONSIDER A PARDON FORTHE TIGER KING HIMSELF -- JOEEXOTIC -- WHO'S SERVING TIME INPRISON FOR A MURDER FOR HIREPLOT.Q




