Trump says he will 'take a look' at Tiger King case

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who ran the zoo in Oklahoma, is serving a 22-year prison sentence for various counts including murder-for-hire directed towards Big Cat Rescue founder, Carole Baskin.

The case has gained worldwide interest after the popularity of the streaming giant's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness", detailing the feud between Joe Exotic and Baskin and his eventual sentencing.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, said during an interview on SirirusXM on Monday (April 6) that the sentence was "agressive".

Trump Jr later tweeted that he had been joking when commenting on the case.