50,000-Year-Old String Shows Neanderthals Smarter Than We Thought Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 hours ago 50,000-Year-Old String Shows Neanderthals Smarter Than We Thought The world's oldest string shows our ancient ancestors weren't that much different from modern day humans. 0

