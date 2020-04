Wisconsin Democrats introduce bill that would move all 2020 elections to vote by mail system Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:26s - Published 1 day ago Wisconsin Democrats introduce bill that would move all 2020 elections to vote by mail system Just two days after thousands in Wisconsin cast their ballots in person amid the coronavirus pandemic and confusion bloomed over the state of some absentee ballots, Democrats say the bill will "preserve voter rights while keeping voters and poll workers safe." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wisconsin Democrats introduce bill that would move all 2020 elections to vote by mail system THIS AFTERNOON... SEVERALDEMOCRATIC STATE LAWMAKERS AREPROPOSING A BILL THAT WOULDMOVE ALL ELECTIONS FOR THEREST OF THIS YEAR... ...TOMAIL-IN ONLY VOTING. THIS ASMULTIPLE WISCONSIN COMMUNITIESARE REPORTING MAJOR PROBLEMSWITH ABSENTEE BALLOTS INTUESDAY'S ELECTION.MILWAUKEE'S ELECTIONCOMMISSION SAYS IT WASRECEIVING BALLOTS THE DAYAFTER THE ELECTION WITHOUTPOST MARKS. TO ARRIVEYESTERDAY... THOSE BALLOTSWOULD HAVE TO HAVE BEEN MAILEDON ELECTION DAY OR SOONER.HERE'S THE PROBLEM... THECOURTS SAID BALLOTS NEEDED TOBE POSTMARKED ON OR BEFOREELECTION DAY. HERE'S THEPROBLEM... NOT ALL POSTOFFICES ARE STILL PUTTING POSTMARKS ON MAIL.Not every ballot returned tous has a post mark on it.Do wehave the ability to countthose ballots or will there bea literal interpretation ofthe US Supreme Court decisionthat the ballot must have aApril 7th post mark.





