Rural village in Yorkshire comes to life for NHS & keyworkers

A quiet village in Yorkshire came alive tonight (Thursday 9th April) as clap for our carers, NHS & keyworkers took place around the country for the 3rd consecutive week.

At 8pm the streets of Ledston came alive with the sound of cheering,clapping,bicycle bells, pots and pans and fireworks.




