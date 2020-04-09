Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 80% Of New York's Ventilator Patients Die

80% Of New York's Ventilator Patients Die

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
80% Of New York's Ventilator Patients Die

80% Of New York's Ventilator Patients Die

Some doctors are trying to reduce their reliance on ventilators for some coronavirus patients.

This is as the death rate for patients using the machines is abnormally high.

New York officials say 80% of coronavirus patients who used ventilators in the state have died.

Unusually high death rates have also been recorded elsewhere in the world.

Ventilators are typically only used for the worst-affected patients, says Business Insider.

There are no drugs to help treat coronavirus, so this could explain the higher death rate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.