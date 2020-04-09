80% Of New York's Ventilator Patients Die

Some doctors are trying to reduce their reliance on ventilators for some coronavirus patients.

This is as the death rate for patients using the machines is abnormally high.

New York officials say 80% of coronavirus patients who used ventilators in the state have died.

Unusually high death rates have also been recorded elsewhere in the world.

Ventilators are typically only used for the worst-affected patients, says Business Insider.

There are no drugs to help treat coronavirus, so this could explain the higher death rate.