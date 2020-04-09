Justin Timberlake on How FCC Tried to Stop 'SNL' 'Dick in a Box' Sketch From Airing | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:37s - Published now Justin Timberlake on How FCC Tried to Stop 'SNL' 'Dick in a Box' Sketch From Airing | THR News The actor-musician tells the story of how the digital short was created and then almost forbidden to air. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this