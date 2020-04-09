Brent Smith Of Shinedown Tells Us About The Band's Work With Direct Relief

Multi-platinum band Shinedown reached into their vault to make the brand new song, "Atlas Falls,” which will benefit Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that is currently working to provide protective equipment and essential medical items. The song is available now with the purchase of a special T-shirt.

100% of proceeds go to Direct Relief.

As the global response to the pandemic unfolds, “Atlas Falls” offers a message of optimism and faith in humanity.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview