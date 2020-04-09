The Red Cross is taking extra precautions to keep donors safe

Is taking extra steps to keep blood donors safe during the covid-19 pandemic.

News 18's meredith hackle shows us those precautions and tells us why donating blood during the stay at home order is vital for the future.

"we want anyone who is healthy to come in and donate."-ian corman the american red cross is always in need of people willing to donate blood.

(nats( with the covid-19 pandemic still spreading, some people have been apprehensive to do so..

But the red cross is taking steps to make sure donors are safe.

"our process is upon entering the blood drive donors are getting a pre donor check of their tempurature and as long as it's not elevated 99.6 degrees or higher then they will be able to go in and donate."-ian corman (nats( along with doing a pre- temperature check, a limited number of people are allowed in the drive area... and social distancing is strictly practiced.

"we have the chair seperated 6 feet a part and also our donor beds that the donors will be donating on are seperated by a 6 foot table in between and it's just to ensure accurate distance is applied for each of the donors that come in and donate."-ian corman standup: "once you're set up and ready to go, it only takes anywhere from 8 to 12 minutes to give a pint of blood that will save someone's life."

"we do everything that we can to have the donors come in and feel comfortable."-ian corman (nats( while donations have increased in the last couple of weeks..

With more and more blood drives being canceled..

The red cross is hopeful people who can donate will continue to do so.

"we are well over the amount that we typically would have in stock but that doesn't mean we don't want people to donate.

The need will always continue to be there.

" meredith hackler news 18 the red cross is currently only accepting donations by appointment.

This allows the donation centers to limit the number of people - to maintain social distancing.

To find a blood drive near you, head to our website wlfi dot com.

