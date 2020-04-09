Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery

Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery

Lack Of This Key Utility In Rural America Could Slow Nationwide Economic Recovery

Social distancing is accelerating the trend of Americans moving their social and professional lives online.

But according to Business Insider, a huge swathe of the population is being left out.

As many as 160 million Americans — mostly in rural areas — don't have access to high-speed internet.

The FCC estimates that 25 million people live in areas with no high-speed internet service providers.

19 million of these are in rural America.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

willmorejg

James Willmore This is a side effect of not regulating broadband access like a utility - i.e. #NetNeutrality. No profit = no / sub… https://t.co/6lJcvH4Qq3 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.