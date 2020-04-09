Local farmer's market offering curbside service

The coronavirus has forced one local farmers' market to change the way they do business.

Wtva's wayne hereford shows us how people in oxford are rolling with the punches to get fresh groceries.

Standup.."this is chicory market here in oxford.

Its a place where folks can buy home-raised vegetables they' ve been getting a lot of business lately."

"we get the product fast, its local.

We know where it comes from.

We know how the meat was raised.

How the crops were raised."

That's just part of the reason why john martin says people are still coming to chicory market, right now.

Martin says the change in the way they do business is because of the coronavirus.

"but now we've switched to all curb side service .

So we're having to do a lot of putting information out on social media , and people place their order online or by calling in."

One local customer says the change is a welcomed relief from the hustle and bustle of big shopping centers.

" i truly buy what i need for the most part for that week .

I buy every couple of days and get fresh bread and get eggs and produce and local meats and such."

Standup.."as you could see business was good here at chicory market.

John and his wife say they plan to continue doing things just like they have been until the coronavirus epidemic is over.

In oxford wayne hereford wtva nine news.

