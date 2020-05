Texas Roadhouse offering produce and butcher packs

A local restaurant chain is enabling people to restock their refrigerators and pick up a hot meal at the same time.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND... ONELOCAL RESTAURANT CHAIN ENABLINGPEOPLE AROUND OUR AREA TORESTOCK THEIR FRIDGES AND PICKUP A HOT MEAL AT THE SAME TIMEAT LEAST TWO TEXAS ROADHOUSELOCATIONS IN PALM BEACH COUNTYOFFERED IT'S CUSTOMERS THECHANCE TO BUY PRODUCE FOR THESECOND TIME THIS MONTH.

THERESTAURANT CHAIN BROUGHT BACKTHEIR DRIVE-THROUGH FARMERSMARKET-- SELLING PRODUCEPACKAGES THAT COSTS 35DOLLARS.

THE RESTAURANT SAYSTHEY ARE LOOKING FOR WAYS TOPROVIDE SUPPORT TO THEIRCOMMUNITY AS WELL AS THEIREMPLOYEES.SOUND AT: 05:50:55 INFO CG:JACQUELYN ROBERTS /// MANAGINGPARTNER - TEXAS ROADHOUSE"CURBSIDE IS GREAT.

TO-GO ISGREAT.

BUT I THINK ATROADHOUSE, WE ALWAYS JUST TRYWHAT CAN WE DO MORE FOR THECOMMUNITY.

SO IT'S NOTNECESSARILY ABOUT HOW MUCH WEARE GOING TO MAKE.

BUT IT'SABOUT KEEPING THE 'ROADIES' TOWORK.

I AM ABLE TO HAVE ABOUTTWENTY PEOPLE RIGHT NOWWHEREAS NORMALLY I WOULD HAVEFOUR." VO CONT AT: 0:15 OC:WOULD HAVE FOUR THE RESTAURANTALSO SELLING READY TO GRILLBUTCHER PACKS THAT INCLUDESTEAK.

PRICES RANGE FROM 42124 DOLL