Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medici The Magnificent Season 3

Medici The Magnificent Season 3

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Medici The Magnificent Season 3

Medici The Magnificent Season 3

Medici The Magnificent Season 3 - Final Season - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Medici: The Magnificent shows the power of art and beauty as driving forces behind Medici rule.

The series shows the journey of a man who falls many times before he can find himself again.

Directed by Christian Duguay starring Daniel Sharman, Synnove Karlsen, Sarah Parish, Johnny Harris, Annabel Scholey, John Lynch, Rose Williams, Toby Regbo, Sebastian De Souza, Aurora Ruffino, Alessandra Mastronardi, Francesco Montanari, Neri Marcore release date May 1, 2020 (on Netflix)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AimeeLeon84

Aimee Leon RT @MediciSeries: The third and final season of the groundbreaking historical drama is here. #Medici: The Magnificent is streaming NOW on @… 2 hours ago

ASC_EME

ASC Finished a season “Medici The Magnificent “ . Anyone into Renaissance period history must watch>>>>>>>>>> 5 hours ago

absurdanahi

𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒍 ex alliehayxs RT @dsharmanews: Frank Spotnitz fala sobre Daniel Sharman e que a terceira temporada de @MediciSeries está ainda mais emocionante. Frank S… 11 hours ago

daphnemjean

Daphne Jean @daniel_sharman Yes!! We’ve all waited so long for this. You were magnificent in Season 2. I’m glad you’re in Seaso… https://t.co/eG57E8lWB6 11 hours ago

BrittLWriter

Britt Lawrence RT @EclecticPop: .@EclecticPop is ready for the final season of #Medici ⚜ on Netflix!!! Check out @BrittLWriter's review of the season lead… 13 hours ago

EclecticPop

Eclectic Pop 📺🍿🎧 .@EclecticPop is ready for the final season of #Medici ⚜ on Netflix!!! Check out @BrittLWriter's review of the seas… https://t.co/hTVogc7GSj 13 hours ago

classicalfix

Tony Potter I’ve just binged the entire 3rd season of Medici The Magnificent on #Netflix & Florence is now number two on my lis… https://t.co/JdVPg2jgio 14 hours ago

piccolamiki92

Michela Fiorillo RT @TVInsider: #Medici exec producer @FrankSpotnitz previews the final season and Lorenzo's journey https://t.co/Hp3l2aKHvg 15 hours ago