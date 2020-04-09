Medici The Magnificent Season 3 - Final Season - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Medici: The Magnificent shows the power of art and beauty as driving forces behind Medici rule.

The series shows the journey of a man who falls many times before he can find himself again.

Directed by Christian Duguay starring Daniel Sharman, Synnove Karlsen, Sarah Parish, Johnny Harris, Annabel Scholey, John Lynch, Rose Williams, Toby Regbo, Sebastian De Souza, Aurora Ruffino, Alessandra Mastronardi, Francesco Montanari, Neri Marcore release date May 1, 2020 (on Netflix)