Family Uses Zoom to Celebrate the First Day of Passover Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:31s - Published now Family Uses Zoom to Celebrate the First Day of Passover The coronavirus may have taken away opportunities to physically meet, but one thing it could not cancel this year was the Kress family's will to celebrate the first night of the Passover together. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Family Uses Zoom to Celebrate the First Day of Passover BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS BUT THEYBECAUSE OF THE VIRUS BUT THEYSTILL FOUND A WAY TO MAKE ITSTILL FOUND A WAY TO MAKE ITWORK.WORK.





You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX2now The coronavirus may have taken away opportunities to physically meet, but one thing it could not cancel this year w… https://t.co/wdYVw1e07I 7 hours ago Matt Kaboomis Loomis Family uses Zoom to celebrate first day of Passover Festival https://t.co/hXsLqWee5j 8 hours ago