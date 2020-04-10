Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Missouri COVID 19 Updates (4-9-20)

Missouri COVID 19 Updates (4-9-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Missouri COVID 19 Updates (4-9-20)
Missouri COVID 19 Updates (4-9-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Missouri COVID 19 Updates (4-9-20)

Take f/s with the latest report, missouri now with a total of 3,539 positive coronavirus cases.

There have been 77 deaths as of today in buchanan county, 17 cases and one death.

Across the border in kansas, they've now reported a total of 1,106 cases




You Might Like


Tweets about this

springfieldNL

News-Leader The 19 newly recorded deaths brings the overall state total to 77, according to state data. https://t.co/A8WGSNt5yQ 15 minutes ago

Kat_Missouri

Torquemada's Kat 😺🚨🔥🌎🔥 RT @CBSNews: Trump says the country doesn’t need a more adequate nationwide testing system before people start going back to work: “We want… 1 hour ago

sgfnews

SGF News News-Leader: Missouri coronavirus cases increase by 213, deaths by 19 https://t.co/vNxtRRdts3 https://t.co/ouhuuYkrdw 2 hours ago

Stlhd100

SH1001 RT @LynzforCongress: 🚨 ACTION ALERT 🚨 Federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites ends tomorrow. Yup. Missouri is WEEKS away from its p… 4 hours ago

Kat_Missouri

Torquemada's Kat 😺🚨🔥🌎🔥 RT @CBSNews: Italy's prime minister warns the European Union could collapse over pandemic debts. “Many government in the EU are questionin… 5 hours ago

LynzforCongress

Lindsey Simmons 🚨 ACTION ALERT 🚨 Federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites ends tomorrow. Yup. Missouri is WEEKS away from it… https://t.co/3qbquixmud 6 hours ago

brittanyzucker

Brittany Zucker LIVE UPDATES: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climb in Missouri, Kansas https://t.co/xMmLZkDsEk 22 hours ago

MrsWrocks

Carrie Winchel @GovParsonMO just shared updates on #COVID19 in Missouri. Watch his entire briefing here: https://t.co/zQgjJd9TYO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.