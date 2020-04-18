Missouri COVID-19 Updates (4-17-20)

Numbers from the missouri department of health show more than a dozen new deaths and more than 170 new cases.

As of 2 p.m., the statewide number of cases stood at 5,283.

There have now been 165 deaths.

In buchanan county, there are now 28 cases with still the one death and over in kansas, their health department reporting 1,705 cases with 84 deaths an optimistic governor mike parson took the podium today for his daily coronavirus briefing.

He says he's seeing signs in the data that the rate of infection of covid-19 is slowing.

The governor added that if missourians continue with social distancing and abide by the statewide stay at home order, he's confident that the state will be re-opened on may 4th.

He said it will be a team effort between government, business, healthcare and others to develop the plan for the first phase of getting the economy moving again while also focusing on four key health factors.

(gov.

Mike parson/(r) missouri: ) parson urges everyone to be patient as we get through these next couple weeks.